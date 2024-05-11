The traffic lights at St Ninian’s junction in Douglas will be switched off on Sunday morning (May 12).
The Department of Infrastructure has said this is required to allow for essential maintenance and subsequent system testing to be done.
A DoI spokesperson added: ‘Motorists are advised to slow down and treat the crossroads as an unmarked junction and proceed with care.
‘There will be warning signs in operation.
‘Work has been timed to reduce the impact on road users.
‘The team are working from first light on a Sunday to avoid commercial and commuter traffic.
‘Experience shows that traffic is much lighter on Sunday mornings that at other times.’
The lights are expected to be off between 6am and mid to late morning.