A trainee advocate became involved in an arrangement to send drugs money to the UK, a trial has heard.
Alex Gelling, aged 26, of Hope Street, Douglas, denies a charge of being concerned in an arrangement on behalf of her then drug dealer boyfriend, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act.
The Crown allege Gelling entered into the arrangement with then partner Blayne Quinn between May 1 and 8, 2020, knowing or suspecting it would facilitate the acquisition, retention, use of control of criminal property.
Opening the case at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, prosecutor Roger Kane told the jury of five men and two women that Quinn had been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering on August 25, 2020.
He said the defendant, whom he described as a ‘presumably intelligent’ trainee advocate, had been a ‘link in the chain’ in Quinn’s drugs activities.
She knew he was a drug dealer, he said, and knew the cash being sent was the proceeds of crime. Following Quinn’s arrest, his mobile phone was seized from which thousands of messages were downloaded.
Mr Kane said these message evidenced Quinn’s drug dealing and debts to Liverpool suppliers.
In one message, the court heard, Gelling told her partner: ‘You are going to have to say you can’t pay – it’s as simple as that.’ Quinn replied: ‘I’ve still got weed to sell. She wants me to send 2 x £1500. I’ve told her I have 3G.’
The next day, May 6, 2020, he sent the defendant a screenshot showing an address in Fazakerley, Liverpool, with a message that she should include a card to say ‘thank you’.
Mr Kane said on August 4, 2020, a package was intercepted containing £1,500 in a DVD case and Quinn had pleaded guilty in relation to this package.
He said the prosecution didn’t have to prove that money was sent or received, and it was sufficient to prove there was an arrangement in place to send criminal property, namely drugs money.
The jury heard that the defendant was aware of the risks she was taking with one WhatsApp message from her to her boyfriend saying: ‘One small thing could ruin my whole career.’
The trial, which is listed to run for five days, continues.