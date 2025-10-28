Musicians from across the Isle of Man took part in a weekend workshop led by one of the UK’s leading wind band conductors, Duncan Stubbs OBE.
The Isle of Man Wind Orchestra hosted the annual Wind Workshop Weekend from October 24 to 26 at St Ninian’s Lower School in Douglas.
Participants worked on a wide range of pieces, including music by Philip Sparke, Malcolm Arnold, John Williams, Frank Ticheli and Stubbs himself.
The weekend concluded with a free public concert on the Sunday afternoon, where the musicians performed the works rehearsed during the sessions.
Mr Stubbs is regarded as one of the most experienced wind band directors in the British Isles. His career has included leading all RAF bands, arranging music for film and television, and composing the fanfare for the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales. He was awarded the OBE in 2017 for services to military music.
Since retiring from the RAF, he has remained active in the music community, conducting wind bands, adjudicating at festivals and leading workshops and residential courses throughout the UK.