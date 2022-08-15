The first horse trams carrying passengers run along Douglas Promenade since the refurbishment works - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Work to remove rust from the new horse tram lines on Douglas Promenade has cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds.
German company Vossloh was employed to remove the rust and reduce noise before the trams started running again following three years absence as the road was relaid.
A Freedom of Information request showed that the work cost the Department of Infrastructure £67,618.
The trams are now running again. But they don’t run along Loch Promenade because that section of the line has not been finished.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |