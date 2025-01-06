Isle of Man Airport has issued a travel warning for Monday, January 6, advising passengers of potential delays due to severe weather in the UK.
The warning follows some snowfall across parts of the Isle of Man over the weekend, which led to slight disruption on some of the island’s higher roads.
Ronaldsway Met Office issued an amber warning for snow, in effect until 3am today (Monday), indicating likely travel delays, road closures, and potential power outages.
However, this was downgraded to a yellow warning on Sunday afternoon as the risk of significant snow at lower levels eased.
Despite the island remaining mostly unaffected by the weather, Ronaldsway Airport has issued a warning for potential delays today.
A spokesperson said: ‘It’s likely that some flights will be delayed today due to weather related issues within the UK, temporarily closing Manchester Airport this morning.
‘It’s due to the weather related issues within the UK.
‘It will impact the remainder of today (Monday, January 6).’
The airport is encouraging people to keep updated via the Isle of Man Airport website or your airlines website.
UK weather impact
The travel issues come with ongoing yellow weather warnings across the UK for snow, ice, and rain, which have caused operational challenges at major airports, including Manchester.
It comes after flights were delayed from taking off at both Manchester and Liverpool Airports on Sunday.
Both north west airports re-opened later on Sunday after they temporarily closed their runways due to heavy snowfall.
Isle of Man latest weather
Despite the downgrade, snow returned overnight, forcing the closure of both The Sloc and the A18 Mountain Road, which remain shut this morning.
Meanwhile, a separate yellow warning for waves was issued on Sunday afternoon, adding to the challenging conditions.
Looking ahead, forecasters predict a mix of dry and wintry conditions today:
Morning: Dry with sunny intervals, but wintry showers expected late morning through the afternoon.
Afternoon: Fresh to strong northwest winds, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 6°C.
Evening and night: Heavier wintry showers likely, bringing further snow and hail accumulations on the hills. Slight deposits are possible at lower levels, posing a risk of icy conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall to around 2°C, or zero on higher ground.