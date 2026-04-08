Alan William Dawson and Valerie Anne Peloe, both of South Road, Liverpool appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on April 7.
They pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in importing it, possessing it, and possessing criminal cash totalling £700.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis said that the case was too serious for summary court and submitted that it should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, as he said it involved nearly a kilo of cocaine found on March 26.
The simple possession charges were said to relate to smaller amounts of cocaine which were found, weighing 0.7 grams and 0.4 grams.
Dawson also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while disqualified, committed on Harris Promenade in Douglas, also on March 26, while he was driving an Audi A4.
He was banned from driving by a court in Merseyside in August 2023, for three years.
Dawson, who is 44, was represented by advocate Peter Taylor, while advocate David Clegg appeared for 47-year-old Peloe.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the two defendants to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
They will make their first appearance there on May 1.
No bail applications were made and they are both currently remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.
Mr Taylor asked for the couple to be allowed to have contact with each other, saying they were in a relationship, and had children, who they would need to discuss.