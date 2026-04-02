Residents are being asked to help shape the next decade of the island as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve by taking part in an online survey.
In 2016, the Isle of Man became the world’s first whole nation to be recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Ten years on, the ‘State of the Biosphere Survey’ is inviting people to share their views on what the Biosphere designation has meant so far, and what they would like it to help achieve in the future.
A Biosphere spokesperson said: ‘Being a Biosphere is not about being perfect.
‘They are often described as “learning places for sustainable development”, exploring how people can live well today without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same.
‘All UNESCO Biosphere Reserves share three core functions: conserving biodiversity and cultural diversity; supporting economic development that is socially, culturally and environmentally sustainable; and promoting learning, research and education to underpin better decision-making.
‘There are now nearly 800 Biosphere Reserves across more than 140 countries, ranging from remote landscapes to densely populated regions. Despite their differences, all Biospheres have two things in common: a special environment, and a population committed to looking after it.
‘The Isle of Man was recognised by UNESCO for our distinct culture, internationally important habitats and species, and robust economy including agriculture and fishing.
‘The survey is only five short questions and there are no right or wrong answers. Whether you are deeply engaged with sustainability issues or simply curious about what being a Biosphere means, your views matter.
‘The results will help inform the island’s future Biosphere priorities and guide planning for the next 10 years, ensuring the designation continues to reflect what matters most to the people who live here.’