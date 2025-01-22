David Radcliffe, who was known to most as ‘Rad’, was also a postman and served the commissioners for 16 years since 2008.
He represented Arbory and Rushen on the Southern Sheltered Housing Joint Board and the Southern Swimming Pool Board, as well as his more local efforts on tree planting schemes, community litter picks and the ongoing conversion of streetlights.
A spokesperson from Arbory and Rushen Commissioners said: ‘Rad was a highly valued and much-loved member of our team and a dedicated servant to the people of Arbory and Rushen.
‘David's tireless commitment to his community and passion for a sustainable future will be remembered as his lasting legacy.’