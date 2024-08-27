The Isle of Man is mourning the loss of John Kaneen RBV, a beloved and influential figure in the Manx cultural scene who died last week.
John was widely regarded as a true stalwart of Manx folk music, whose contributions as a singer, dancer, musician, event organiser, radio presenter, researcher, and collector have left an indelible mark on the island's cultural heritage. Born in Douglas in 1940, his first involvement with Manx dancing was in primary school in the 1950s.
His secondary school years saw him in the school ‘skiffle’ group, a ‘craze’ that lasted for about four years, before he and some of his contemporaries formed the ‘Manx Ballads and Blues Club’ John was visiting Liverpool at weekends to go to folk clubs and his friendship with the Spinners started then.
He moved there for a period in the 1960s, until the death of his father brought about his return to the Isle of Man.
He met up with musicians in the 1970s and 80s who were playing Manx traditional music and he attended sessions in the Central in Peel, played for Manx dance groups Bock Yuan Fannee and the Manx Folk Dance Society, supported the newly-formed Yn Chruinnaght Festival, and formed with friends the long lasting Calor Gas Ceili Band.
Beyond his public persona, John was also a respected scholar of Manx folk music and balladry.
He dedicated countless hours to researching old music collections, sharing his findings through local talks, publications, and his popular Manx Radio Folk Show.
Many will remember his familiar voice on the show, and after a remarkable four and a half decades on air, John retired from the programme in 2022. John's role as a revivalist and cultural activist was equally significant.
He played a key part in preserving traditions such as Hunt the Wren and cammag, and was deeply involved in the Manx folk dance movement, serving as an accompanist for groups like Bock Yuan Fannee and the Manx Folk Dance Society.
His efforts to encourage young musicians also left a lasting impact, as he regularly featured emerging talent on his Folk Show and brought high-profile folk musicians to perform on the island. In 2019, John was awarded the prestigious RBV (Reih Bleeaney Vanannan) award, the Isle of Man’s highest cultural award, for his outstanding contributions to Manx culture.
At the time, he humbly remarked that he did it all for the sheer enjoyment and pleasure he derived from music and dance. John’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 2, with details from the family to follow.