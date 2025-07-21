Tributes have been pouring in from across the island following the death of Second World War veteran Gordon Allen, who has died at the age of 99.
The Onchan Branch of the Royal British Legion confirmed Mr Allen died at Silverdale Nursing Home last week.
A proud recipient of the Burma Star, Mr Allen served with distinction in the Royal Navy during the Allied campaign in the Far East.
In a statement, the branch said: ‘It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Allen, a proud veteran of the Second World War and recipient of the Burma Star, who served with honour in the Royal Navy.
‘During his service, he bravely contributed to the Allied campaign in the Far East, a chapter of history often called “The Forgotten War”, yet one he carried with pride throughout his life.
“He was a staunch member of the Burma Star Association and had many friends within the branch.
‘Our thoughts and prayers go to his beloved wife Margaret, who he adored, his sons Tim and David, and all his family and friends.
‘He will be remembered not only for his courage and service to his country, but also for his kindness, quiet strength, unwavering sense of duty, and his wonderful sense of humour.’
Tributes have also come in from other Legion branches and cadet squadrons across the Isle of Man, reflecting the high regard in which Mr Allen was held.
Many members of the public who had never met Mr Allen also wanted to pay their respects.
One tribute read: ‘Mr Allen was one of the nicest gentlemen I had the pleasure to meet – such a respectful and interesting man. RIP sir.’
Another simply said: ‘Thank you for your service.’