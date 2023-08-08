Bus Vannin has joined the Fire Service in paying tribute to one of its 'stalwart professional drivers' after his death.
Jonathan Campbell was also a firefighter, and the Fire Service originally announced his sudden death earlier this month. He leaves behind his wife Alison and three children, Tom, Megan and Brandon.
Isle of Man Transport shared the sad news on Facebook, saying it regrets to announce the loss of one of their 'hugely popular bus drivers'.
It added: 'Jonathan Campbell was one of our stalwart professional drivers and one of the most entertaining characters who was always cheerful and outgoing.
'His happy, joyful and positive attitude towards both customers and colleagues alike will be sadly missed by us all and our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife Alison and his family who he leaves behind.
'Jonny you will be sadly missed but your memories, fun attitude and full on character at Banks Circus will live on forever.
'May you rest in peace our friend.'
The Fire Service originally said: 'Jonathan joined the Fire and Rescue Service in 2001 and was based at Laxey Fire Station.
'He was a larger than life character at the station and cared about all those who were lucky enough to come into contact with him.
'In 2022, Jonathan received his 20 year long service and good conduct medal at a special presentation at Government House, where Jonathan celebrated his achievement with his family.
'On behalf of Jonathan's Fire Service family, we will miss you.'