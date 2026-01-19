Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of a fatal crash in Hillberry on Friday.
The collision, which happened at around 9.30am, involved a red Mini and resulted in the death of the single occupant, the Constabulary has since confirmed. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.
At the scene of the collision, close to the junction of Ballacottier Road, a section of wall has been completely destroyed. On Saturday a bouquet of flowers had been left at the scene in tribute to the victim.
Speaking on Friday, a spokesperson said: ‘Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the vehicle being driven along the A18 Mountain Road or through Hillberry where the collision occurred.
‘Furthermore we would request any dashcam footage if you were in the area at that time.
‘We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 631212.’
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) confirmed it was called to the scene.
On Friday, a spokesperson said: ‘Our critical care team was activated at 9.52am to reports of a road traffic collision near Hillberry. We had two paramedics and a doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 10.32am.’
Police warned motorists to avoid the area while emergency services attended the scene.
The A18 remained closed between Ballacottier Road, Cronk-ny-Mona and Creg Ny Baa for almost 12 hours so the scene could be dealt with and an investigation could take place.
The police were unable to provide an update on Monday with no further details on the identity of the victim released.