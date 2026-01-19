A Douglas firm of financial planners has selected it Charity of the Year for 2026 following a company-wide staff vote.
Mental health charity Ed Space has been selected by the MAC Group as its beneficiary this year.
Ed Space, which was established last year, is on a mission to reshape the conversation around mental health by providing a safe, inclusive space for open and honest discussion.
The charity focuses on supporting positive mental wellbeing, helping individuals build confidence, resilience, emotional strength and shared experiences.
MAC Group will champion Ed Space and support mental health initiatives through a programme of fundraising events, awareness campaigns, and staff-led activities.
The partnership will support the development of Ed Space’s programmes and resources, enabling the charity to extend its reach and impact across the island.
Shirley Cain from Ed Space shared the charity’s appreciation: ‘We are incredibly grateful to be chosen as MAC Group’s Charity of the Year for 2026.
‘We are a new charity united by a shared commitment to improving mental health provision and, in turn, helping to prevent unnecessary loss of life.
‘The support of local businesses, like MAC Group, is essential to sustaining and expanding our services across the island, allowing us to support even more people.
‘We look forward to building our relationship with the MAC Group team and supporting their mental health initiatives.’
Ann Zachorecki, MAC Group’s broking manager, who nominated Ed Space, added: ‘I’m absolutely delighted that the team at MAC Group has chosen to support Ed Space.
‘I first became aware of the charity after hearing them speak at a conference I attended and was blown away by the difference they are making to people’s lives in the Isle of Man.
‘The work they do to champion mental health is invaluable, and as a team we are committed to strengthening their initiatives through fundraising and awareness activities. We’re proud to support them and look forward to working closely together in the year ahead.’
Through this partnership, MAC Group looks forward to working closely with Ed Space throughout 2026 to raise awareness of mental health issues, support the charity’s vital work, and make a meaningful difference to wellbeing across the Isle of Man.
The announcement follows a highly successful year of fundraising in 2025, during which MAC Group supported dementia charity Forget Me Not, raising an impressive £16,000 through a range of initiatives including bake sales, staff donations, and the annual MAC Group Charity Golf Day.
