The Department of Infrastructure has announced plans for significant refurbishment work on Fenella Footbridge in Peel, with the project set to begin on Monday, September 8, immediately after the end of the school summer holidays.
Now around 20 years old, the bridge links the East and West Quays at the head of Peel Harbour.
It is due to be closed for up to four weeks while the works are carried out.
The refurbishment will include a full overhaul of the bridge’s hydraulic systems and a repaint of its superstructure.
In order to complete the works, the bridge will be lifted out of the harbour and placed on the stone pier behind the Seafood Bar at Weatherglass Corner.
A spokesperson for the Department said the timing of the work had been carefully chosen to avoid disruption during the busy summer season, while also avoiding potential weather delays in the winter months.
Completion is expected within four weeks, although it adds that this may be dependent on weather conditions.
Access for boats to and from the inner harbour will be maintained throughout the works, as the flap gate located beneath the footbridge will not be affected.
The popular Seafood Bar at Weatherglass Corner will remain open as usual, but parking on the stone pier opposite will be unavailable for the duration of the works.
Pedestrian access to the pier may also be restricted at times on safety grounds.
The Department has issued this notice well in advance to allow residents and visitors to plan accordingly.
Before the modern pedestrian bridge existed, there was no fixed crossing at that point across Peel Harbour.
Instead, people navigated the harbour either via boats or by using stepping stones or wooden crossings during low tide.
Further updates will be provided closer to the time as preparations get underway.