Tributes are being paid to Mike Buttell following his death this morning (Tuesday).
Following several months of illness, the veteran Isle of Man broadcaster died at Walton Hospital in the UK earlier today.
His family shared the news of his death, with his daughter Jennie stating that ‘despite the efforts of the phenomenal medical team at Walton and Dad’s great fighting spirit, sadly the damage to his brain was too severe’.
Mike was a well-known voice on Manx airwaves for nearly 25 years, presenting a wide range of shows on Manx Radio and Energy FM, including the former’s Drive programme and late-night Saturday slots.
Before joining the station, Mike gained popularity as part of the DJ team at the legendary Port Disco in Port Erin during the 1970s and 80s.
His passion for music, especially from the 1970s, became a defining feature of his broadcasting career.
After a brief hiatus, Mike returned to Manx Radio last year to present two series on the island’s heritage transport system, where his love for the railways shone through.
He also took charge of the station’s new 70s’ music programme, ‘Sensational Seventies’, which began in January.
However, his involvement was cut short because of illness after only a few months.
In a statement, Manx Radio paid tribute to Mike’s contribution to the station and his dedication to broadcasting.
It said: ‘We’re deeply saddened to report that our friend and colleague Mike Buttell has passed away.
‘A huge railway enthusiast, these programmes were a labour of love for Mike and were very well received.
‘After this, he took the reins of our brand new seventies music programme.
‘To quote Mike himself, “the 70s was the best decade for music”, and his genuine passion for the music, along with an incredible knowledge of the decade, made him the perfect man for the job.
‘He crafted the playlists each week with enormous dedication and was very much looking forward to developing the programme.
‘Mike will be sorely missed and all of us at Manx Radio extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.’
He said: ‘Mike presented Energy FM’s weekday Drivetime show for a number of years in the late 2000s.
‘Mike’s love was presenting the Saturday Sequence each week, where he delved in to his vast personal musical archive treating listeners to songs they hadn’t heard for ages.
‘The team who worked with Mike during his time at Energy were sad to hear of his death.’
Mike’s family expressed their gratitude for the support they have received over the past few months.
His daughter Jennie added: ‘Dad faced the last chapter of his life with immense courage, and though our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing he is now at peace.
‘Dad lived with great humour, kindness, fun and generosity, always able to brighten a room with his stories and that warm smile.
‘His wisdom and storytelling touched many lives, and the memories and music he shared will live on with us forever.
‘As we grieve, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he led, and the joy he brought to us all.
‘On behalf of the family, I would like to thank everyone who has supported us over these difficult few months.
‘To everyone who has sent messages, visited, dedicated songs, hoped, wished, played, prayed and everything in between.
‘We have seen the power of community and kindness at its best at a time when we needed it the most - I believe that is Dad's parting gift to us.’ Details of a celebration of Mike’s life are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.