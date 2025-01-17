The Isle of Man has bid farewell to one of its most cherished sons.
Gordon Brew, affectionately known as Gordy, passed away peacefully at his home on Albany Road in Peel on Thursday, January 9, surrounded by his devoted family.
A true Manxman with a life story as rich as the island’s heritage, Gordy’s contributions to his community and beyond will not be forgotten.
Born at The Driney at Laurel Bank, Gordy’s early years were shaped by his Aunt Jane Kaighin, who raised him until he was seven in Kirk Michael.
He attended Kirk Michael School before returning to The Driney, where he continued his education at St John’s School.
His academic journey culminated at Douglas High School, which he travelled to daily by train – an experience he fondly recalled as part of the island’s bygone era.
Gordy’s creative talents led him to Art School, where he focused on cake design – a testament to his artistic flair.
However, before settling into a lifelong career at the Kirby Garden Centre, he explored several avenues, including a stint working the turnstile at the Glen Helen Hotel.
‘With a bit of imagination’, as his family jokingly put it, Gordy managed to earn more in a single night than his father did in a week.
Despite his entrepreneurial spirit, Gordy eventually joined the Forestry Board in 1956, thanks to his father’s encouragement.
He remained there until 1971, during which time he made a lasting impact on the island’s landscape.
Gordy planted many of the fuchsias that still line the Ballamodha Straight, a living tribute to his hard work and love for nature.
His green thumb found its true calling when he transitioned to Kirby Garden Centre, a facility which has been in the Brew family for three generations, where he worked for nearly 40 years.
The immaculate garden at his Albany Road bungalow, which Gordy built himself, was a testament to his passion for horticulture, and is still admired by neighbours and passersby alike.
Gordy’s life extended far beyond his professional achievements.
A founding member of the Western Athletic Club alongside Dave Phillips and Brian Maddrell, he dedicated over 40 years to fostering athletic talent on the island.
His efforts saw the club flourish, with over 100 young athletes training on busy nights, and continues to grow to this day.
His contributions to sports also included roles as a starter at UK athletics events and marksman at the Island Games, with one of his proudest moments being involved in the Commonwealth Games.
A man of many talents, Gordy also excelled in darts and football.
He served as secretary and chairman of the Western Darts League, competing at the highest levels, and played football for Michael United, where he celebrated two Hospital Cup victories in the early 1960s.
He even had a brief stint with Peel AFC, though he humorously noted it ‘wasn’t quite what I expected’ in his memoir.
Later in life he was part of the committee at both Michael United, and Marown AFC, where his son Dave is currently in his 16th season in charge.
Gordy’s wit and warmth endeared him to everyone he met.
His mischievous side often led to memorable moments, like the time he secretly adorned a rival’s van with Liverpool FC stickers, much to the owner’s exasperation.
During the pandemic, Gordy embarked on a deeply personal project: writing his memoir, A Country Boy, Never a Gobbag.
Filled with anecdotes and photographs, the book offers a window into his remarkable life.
His son Mike said: ‘Looking back through it now, it’s even more special’.
His community contributions extended to charity. Through events like the Western 10 – now the Julie Brew Memorial Walk after Gordy’s late daughter in law – and golden goal football tickets, he helped raise over £52,000 for Manx causes.
In his later years, Gordy enjoyed quiet Sundays at the Whitehouse pub in Peel, sharing stories and laughter.
Above all, Gordy was a devoted family man.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 and a half years, Doreen, sons Mike and Dave, daughters-in-law Nicola and Gail, grandchildren Lewis, Owen, Michaela, Becky and Emily great granddaughter Wren, as well as a community forever touched by his kindness and humour.