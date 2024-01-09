Tributes have been paid to June Sanderson, an active member of the community who raised thousands of pounds for local charities.
June died on December 3, 2023, at the age of 95.
Born June 1,1928, June was advertised as a six-week-old baby in the newspaper to be fostered.
She was welcomed to the family of couple Alfred and Emma Howland, based in Andreas.
Alfred and Emma had three children, Pat, Mavis and Michael, and fostered June.
June’s (foster) niece, Lynne Fouler, said: ‘We were so lucky and honoured to have her for all these years and she was always saying how glad she was to have had such a wonderful family even though we were not blood.’
June was born with a visual impairment, with some sight, but later lost all her sight.
Throughout her lifetime, she had eight guide dogs.
Lynne added: ‘As a young person, she went to the blind college over in Liverpool but she didn’t like it, she was there for a year and would just come home for the holiday.
‘She ran away once, but they found her down at the docks in Liverpool, looking for the Manx boat so she could get home.’
Charles Fargher, chairman of Sight Matters, said: ‘June was our longest registered member and a person associated with our charity since its inception in 1936.
‘Her relationship with Manx Blind Welfare Society (now operating as Sight Matters) has been one in which she not only benefitted from the services available to her, but also from the great satisfaction she obtained from the service she put back into the charity particularly through her tenacious commitment to helping and supporting others living with the challenges of sight loss.
‘In addition to offering helpful advice and encouragement to others, she was instrumental in the development of our weekly recorded news service and audio book library, both vital aspects of our service provision and in some cases providing the principal sources of news and information to our members.
‘June was one of the first and indeed the very last blind person to have lived in the hostel facility run by the charity down at Derby Square, where she honed her independent living skills eventually enabling her to live her life in her own residence right up to the last couple of years, when she decided to move into Marathon Court residential home where she was very well cared for.
‘June was very well known throughout the Island as a chorister in some of the best and well-respected local choirs, she was a prolific knitter and an incredibly fast walker so much so that one of her guide dogs had to be passed back as it just couldn’t keep up with her.
‘She was also a fantastic solo singer and was a performer and finalist in The Guild for many years.’
Additionally, June would go into schools with her guide dog giving talks to children.
She would also translate audio into braille for the blind.
Mr Fargher added: ‘Having mentioned dogs it must be said than other for her great affection for her family she loved her many guide dogs the most recent of which “Zest” ( better known as Zestie) has survived her and has been lovingly cared for by Debbie, one of the staff at Sight Matters, for the last few years.
‘June was able to catch up with Zestie regularly and it was lovely to see beautiful Zest at Junes funeral at St.Peters in Onchan.
‘June was well known in Douglas as the kind blind lady with the guide dog, she was of course much more than this she was a lady who overcame the difficulties of sight loss replacing them with her spirit of independence and becoming an inspiration to others.
‘She was well loved by all of the Sight Matters family and very happy memories of her will resonate with us kindly for many years to come.’
Sinead Killey, staff member at Sight Matters said: ‘June was a lovely lady and a committed Sight Matters’ volunteer.
‘I also remember June volunteering for the Federation for the Blind and doing regular collections at the Gaiety Theatre with her guide dog.
‘She was a wonderful woman and she will be very missed.’
Her niece Lynne added: ‘She was very independent, she would not accept help from anybody.
‘She was a wonderful person, you couldn’t fault her in any way, there was no badness in her.
‘She is missed so much.’