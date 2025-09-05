Several organisations and charities will come together on Wednesday, September 10 to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, raising awareness of the support available across the island and remembering those whose have died by suicide.
Throughout the day and again on Saturday, September 13, relevant organisations and peer support groups will gather outside Marks & Spencer on Strand Street, Douglas, to share information and speak with the public about the help and support available.
Those supporting the event include:
- Isle Stand Up 2 Suicide
- Ed Space
- Victim Support
- Samaritans
- Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man
- Manx Pact
- Bereaved Survivors of Suicide Isle of Man
- Isle Listen
- Motiv8
- Manx Care Mental Health Services
- Public Health
As part of the event, there will be a poignant display of 68 pairs of shoes, each pair representing a person on the Isle of Man who has died by suicide between 2020 and 2024, as officially recorded by the coroner.
Organisers say this display is both a tribute to those who have died and a powerful reminder of the profound impact suicide has on families, friends, and the wider community.
In the evening of September 10, Bereaved Survivors of Suicide Isle of Man will host a ‘Walk in Their Shoes’ in support of those bereaved by suicide.
There will be a short service at 7.45pm at the Bee Gees Statue, Douglas Promenade followed by a walk along to the the Paramount City Café where participants will be welcomed with a hot drink. A bus will be available to take people back to the Sea Terminal.
The day aims to remind the community that suicide prevention is everyone’s responsibility, and that together, hope and support can save lives.
David Higson, Bereaved Survivor of Suicide, added: ‘By standing together as a community, we can break the silence around suicide, let people know support is available, and remember those we have lost with dignity and compassion.’