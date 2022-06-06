TT 2022: Birchalls continue where they left off

The Birchall brothers on their way to victory in the first sidecar race of the week ( Dave Kneale )

Ben and Tom Birchall continued their dominance of the TT’s Sidecar class with a flag-to-flag victory in Monday’s shortened two-lap race.

The Birchalls, who have won every race they have contested since the second sidecar race of the 2016 TT, won by 13.989 seconds from Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe to clinch their eighth victory in a row.

The latter pair enjoyed a terrific battle with the similar Honda machinery of Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, edging the runner-up spot by only 0.112 seconds.

In fourth, a further minute and a half behind, was sidecar legend Dave Molyneux and Daryl Gibson on the former’s 890 KTM.

Fifth was Gary Bryan and Philip Hyde, while Conrad Harrison and Andrew Winkle were sixth.

The Birchalls were a whisker away from lowering their own lap record, clocking 119.22mph (18 minutes 59.283 seconds) on the second and final lap.

The third and final race of the day, the shortened three-lap Superstock TT, will get under way at 6.30pm, with roads, aside from the Mountain section, open until 6pm.