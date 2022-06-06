TT 2022: Hickman bags second win of the week

Peter Hickman claimed his second win of this year’s TT festival with victory in Monday evening’s delayed Superstock race.

Hicky brought home his BMW 12.701 seconds ahead of Padgett’s duo Conor Cummins and Davey Todd on their Hondas.

Manxman Cummins produced his best lap round the Mountain Course of 17 minutes 0.374 seconds (133.116mph) to come home seven seconds ahead of first-time podium finisher Todd.

Speaking in the winner’s enclosure, now 12-time winner Hickman said: ‘The bike was faultless - it’s working so, so well.

‘Massive credit must go to the team.

‘The rest of the boys are keeping us honest out there - it may look easy, but I’m working my heart out.’

After landing his 11th podium finish, a delighted Cummins was also quick to acknowledge the support he’s had: ‘I’ve got to thank the team - the amount of hours the team have put into getting the bikes to to where they are is incredible.

‘I had a slow start after I thought I saw a digital red flag and then was blocked in at the pits, so I had to work my socks off to make up the time. This makes it all worthwhile.’

Todd, who admitted he’s struggled since rear-tyre issues ended his Supebike race on Saturday said: ‘It’s a dream, especially after everything that has happened over the last few days.

‘The team has kept me on track and I can’t thank them enough. They’ve got my head right.’

Dean Harrison narrowly missed out on a third podium place of the week in fourth, a further 6.849 seconds behind Todd. Supersport victor Michael Dunlop was fifth and Jamie Coward bagged a third successive sixth-place finish of the meeting to round out the top six.

Next on the timing charts was Ian Hutchinson in seventh, just ahead of Dominic Herbertson who was an impressive eighth.

John McGuinness, in his 102nd TT start, was ninth with Philip Crowe 10th.

Onchan’s Nathan Harrison continued his fine maiden TT in 11th, with fellow Manxie Mikey Evans 24th.

Full report in Thursday’s Manx Independent.