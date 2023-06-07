Michael Dunlop moved to within one win of Uncle Joey's tally of 26 TT wins with victory in Wednesday's afternoon's Supersport race two.
Dunlop's fourth success of the week was done in style, as he smashed the class's lap record with final lap of 130.403mph (17 minutes 21.604 seconds) on his own R6 Yamaha.
This helped give the 34 year old secure a winning margin of 8.147 seconds over Peter Hickman at the end of four laps in what was also a race record time.
Similarly to Saturday's race one, Triumph-mounted Hickman finished strongly, also breaking the 130mph barrier with a fourth lap of 17m 23.074s, while Dean Harrison, who was third for the fifth time this week, also went quicker than the old lap record on the Russell Racing Yamaha with a final flying lap of 17m 27.275s.
Referring to his R6, Dunlop said: 'The wee girl is mint. I had a comfortable lead early on, but I knew I could do a 130mph lap so I pushed on for the craic and upped my game on the last lap.'
Hickman was also pleased with the speed of his bike adding: '130 on a 600 was one of our targets this year, so I'm delighted to do it even if we did finish second.
'It's the fastest I've ever been on a 600, so I can't complain too much.'
Speaking about his week-long battle with Dunlop and Harrison for race honours, Hicky added: 'You want the competition - you don't want to win easily. Michael and Dean are really pushing and that's great for the event.'
Harrison admitted he struggled a bit over the course's more bumpy sections, but added: 'It's a step in the right direction. It's shame we haven't got another Supersport race this year as I think the bike's getting there now.'
Behind the top three, Davey Todd initially flirted with the top-three places, but ultimately finished 11.878s down on Harrison.
Jamie Coward was as a further 21.623s down in fifth, while James Hind claimed his best TT finish of sixth on his Yamaha.
In near-perfect conditions around the Mountain Course, Paul Jordan, Craig Neve, David Johnson and Dominic Herbertson completed the top 10 just ahead of Rob Hodson and Mike Browne, the latter having problems throughout with his steering damper.
Manx newcomer Ryan Cringle finished an impressive 18th despite having to short-shift for a big part of the last lap. Ryan's brother Jamie was a retirement at Keppel Gate on lap two, while Santon's Mikey Evans pulled out at the pits on lap two after problems with his Honda.
Glen Vine newcomer Jorge Halliday continued his impressive debut year by coming home 34th of the 38 finishers.