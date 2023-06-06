Michael Dunlop's stunning start to TT 2023 continued with victory in Tuesday evening's three-lap Supertwin Race one.
Again the 34 year old was in dominant form as he brought home the 650 Paton 26.78s seconds ahead of the rest to secure his 24th TT victory. He now only trails 26-time winner, Uncle Joey, on the all-time winners list.
Behind Dunlop, there was a titanic tussle for second spot between Jamie Coward and Irishman Mike Browne.
The latter eventually finished runner-up on the Burrows Racing Paton, 2.237 seconds ahead of Kawasaki-mounted Coward after three laps of hard racing.
Dunlop was fulsome in his praise of his bike in the winner's enclosure. He said: 'The bike was mint, but I nursed it home and went as easy as I could on her.'
After a difficult 2022 TT, Browne was delighted with his first podium finish at the event, saying: 'It's brilliant. This makes up for a lot - it's nice to do it for the team.
'It's [the result] been coming for a while.'
Behind the top three, there was a gap of 26.045 seconds to Peter Hickman, who only secured his place on the startline for the race earlier in the day thanks to a 'qualification' lap on his Yamaha R7 in the afternoon's solo warm up lap.
Josh Brookes was a further 11.129 seconds behind in fifth, his best result of the week so far, while Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian rounded out the top six.
Behind him, Dominic Herbertson was seventh, Michael Rutter eighth, despite a lengthy pitstop, Baz Furber an impressive ninth and Rob Hodson 10th.
Santon's Mikey Evans led home the Manx contingent in 11th, just ahead of Michael Russell in 13th, the man that is trying to finish all 10 races at this year's TT.
Castletown's Paul Cassidy was 20th, just ahead of Ramsey's Gareth Arnold in 22nd and Foxdale's Jamie Cringle in 23rd. Dave Madsen-Mygdal finished his 149th TT in 26th of the 28 to finish.