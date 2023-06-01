Qualifying for this year's TT concludes later today with an afternoon session.
Roads begin closing at Barrule Park in Ramsey at 11.15am, with the rest of the Mountain Road closing at 11.30am.
The remainder of the course will shut at 12.30pm and re-open no later than 4.30pm.
Friday, June 2
Qualifying
1pm - Sidecars
1.45pm - Supersport and Supertwin
2.45pm - Superbike and Superstock
If there are any delays, there is provision for an evening session. If that is required, roads will start closing again at Barrule Park at 4.45pm, with the Mountain closing at 5pm and the rest of the course at 6pm. Roads will re-open at 9.30pm.