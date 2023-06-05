After time to catch our breath with a rest day yesterday, race week continues on the Mountain Course today, Tuesday.
Roads begin closing with Barrule Park, Ramsey at 9am followed by the rest of the Mountain at 9.15am. The lower sections of the Course will then close at 10am.
Both solo and sidecar competitors will then get the chance to do a practice lap of the course, before the day's competitive action gets under way at 11.45am with the first Superstock race of the week.
Following that three-lap race, the first Supertwin contest of the period is scheduled to take place at 2pm. This is also over three laps.
Tuesday, June 6
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
10.50am - Sidecar Shakedown (one lap)
11.45am - RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (three laps)
2pm - Carole Nash Supertwin Race 1 (three laps)
If racing is delayed roads will re-open between 5 and 6pm, closing again in the evening until not later than 9.30pm.