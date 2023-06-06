There's two more races for TT fans to look forward to today, as this year's new-look schedule continues.
Roads will being closing at 9am at Barrule Park in Ramsey, with the rest of the mountain section closing at 9.15am.
The remainder of the course will shut at 10am with a solo warm-up lap following at 10.30am.
The three-lap Sidecar race now kicks things off at 11.45am, with the second and final Supersport outing of the week at 2.15pm.
Roads are due to open again no later than 5pm, but as with Tuesday, organisers can close them again after 6pm if required.
Wednesday, June 7
10.30am - Solo warm-up lap
11.45am - Sidecar Two (three lap)
2.15pm - Supersport Two (three laps)