After a scorching opening day of practice on Monday, the second session of the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races gets underway this evening.
Roads start closing at Barrule Park in Ramsey at 4.45pm, with the rest of the Mountain section closing at 5pm before the remainder of the course will shut at 6pm.
The Superbike and Superstock machines get the evening action underway at 6.30pm, before the Supersport and Supertwins set off at 7.20pm then the Sidecars venture out at 8.10pm.
Roads are due to reopen again no later than 9.30pm.