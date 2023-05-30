Jake Lowther, passenger in sidecar outfit number seven, has been excluded from the 2023 TT following a positive drugs test.
Lowther, who has competed in 10 previous Sidecar TTs, tested positive for a banned substance in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols.
The matter has now been passed on to the Auto Cycle Union (ACU), governing body for motorcycle sport in the UK, to carry out their formal judicial process.
A statement by TT organisers added: 'The Isle of Man TT Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.
'As per their anti-doping policy, the ACU may impose a suspension on competition for individuals found to be contravening these rules.'
Lowther's team had earlier in the evening posted on social media: 'Just to keep you informed that Jake has withdrawn from this year's TT we are hopeful to be back out tomorrow night.'