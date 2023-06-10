A special sidecar parade lap was held before this afternoon's Senior TT to make 100 years of the three-wheelers at the event.
It featured the three most successful drivers of all time - Ben Birchall, Dave Molyneux and Rob Fisher - representing 41 TT victories across almost four decades of competition.
Tom Birchall rode with brother Ben on the pair's current LCR Honda. He said: 'I can't tell you how special that was. Absolutely brilliant.'
Fisher was on his 1996 Baker Yamaha. He said: 'That was absolutely brilliant. I'll feel it tomorrow though!'
Callum Crowe, who was passengering for Dave Molyneux on the the latter's 750cc Bregazzi Yamaha that he won his first of 17 TTs on in 1989, said: 'It was incredible to ride with Moly. It was awesome. Thanks to Dave for giving me the opportunity.