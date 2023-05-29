Peter Hickman could move level on 10 wins with legendary trio Giacomo Agostini, Rob Fisher and Stanley Woods at this year's TT.
The 36 year old has chalked up nine victories since making his debut in 2014, and sits in esteemed company alongside Mick Boddice, David Jefferies and Siegfried Schauzu in the all-time winners list.
Speaking ahead of this week's event, Hickman said: 'It'll be nice if we get into the double figures this year. Obviously, that's what we're aiming for.
'We've come here because we want to try and win all the races we've entered. And we've got now eight races to enter.'
Talking about the new format for TT 2023, which sees six days of racing and two races in each class, Hickman added: 'GIve me more races. I'm happier. My only criticism of the new schedule is I don't like shorter races.
'It's a TT - it's meant to be long. It's meant to be an endurance race and shortening the Superstock to three laps [from four] is not not a good thing to me.
'Obviously the consideration of the organisers is that riders are riding the same bike in both the Superstock and Senior. There's always more than one way to look at it.'
