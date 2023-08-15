The 2024 TT schedule has been announced.
It follows the same format as this year, with a 10-day race programme.
The event will once again commence on the bank holiday Monday (May 27) with free practice taking place in the morning followed by the first qualifying session in the afternoon and will conclude with the Senior TT on Saturday, June 8.
Fans can expect an identical format to 2023, with a second race for the Superstock and Supertwin classes.
There will be three sets of back-to-back race days split by two rest days, with organisers believing it is designed to create further opportunities for fans to visit with the format "better aligning travel and accommodation options".
The new Steam Packet vessel 'Manxman' will be in operation and is set to give greater flexibility around peak travel times with it offering increased passenger capacity.
The Fan Park will be open to visitors this year from Saturday, May 25.
The full provisional schedule is as follows:
Monday 27 May (UK Bank Holiday) : Morning Free Practice & Afternoon Qualifying
Tuesday 28 May : Evening Qualifying
Wednesday 29 May : Evening Qualifying
Thursday 30 May : Evening Qualifying
Friday 31 May : Afternoon Qualifying
Saturday 1 June : Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 & 3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 1
Sunday 2 June : RST Superbike TT Race
Monday 3 June : Rest Day
Tuesday 4 June : RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 & Carole Nash Supertwin TT Race 1
Wednesday 5 June : Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 & 3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 2
Thursday 6 June : Rest Day
Friday 7 June (Isle of Man Bank Holiday) : Superstock TT Race 2 & Supertwin TT Race 2
Saturday 8 June : Milwaukee Senior TT Race