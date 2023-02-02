Tromode-based Greenlight Television has been awarded the TV Production Company of the Year title at the recent sixth annual Motorsport Awards.
The ceremony, which took place online last week, covers everything from riders and teams to races, championships, media and marketing.
Greenlight was nominated in particular for its television production of the TT, with the festival broadcast live for the very first time via the event's own digital channel TT+.
Greenlight produced and delivered 11 days of live coverage from around the 37.73-mile course, totalling 42 hours across the fortnight-long event.
As well as the live broadcast, Greenlight also produced 14 one-hour programmes for ITV4 and international distribution throughout the two weeks of racing.
Also produced during the event was the highly acclaimed feature-length docufilm 'Tourist Trophy' as well as an insightful interview series entitled ‘My Race’.
Both were released to fans for free on TT+ in November.
Programming produced in 2022 will be rounded off with a documentary series that goes behind the scenes with riders, drivers and passengers.
Greenlight Television director David Beynon said: 'It’s a great privilege to once again receive this award.
'It’s a reflection of the momentous effort from all of the team involved in the production this year.
'It is also a testament to the vision and commitment of the Motorsport Team at the Department for Enterprise in pursuing the digital-first strategy.
'We’re well underway on our coverage of TT 2023 and can’t wait to deliver even more content to TT fans around the world.'