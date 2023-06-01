Bushy’s TT Village opens its doors tonight (Thursday) at 5pm for 10 days of entertainment in the Villa Marina Gardens.
There will be four bars, a variety of live music every night, food outlets and retailers.
There will also be a big screen to watch the live racing.
The upper colonnade will be the location for a TT-themed crazy golf course, provided by Three Legs Golf.
And that’s also where you’ll find the Retro Games area, complete with a TT simulator, Nintendo switch ft. 2023 TT Game, Infinity games tables and retro arcade machines.
After tonight, Bushy’s TT Village will then be open each day from midday to midnight, until Saturday, June 10.
Entry costs £3 on the door, and you’ll get a wristband if you re-enter. Children are allowed in until 9pm, if accompanied by a responsible adult.
Dogs are also allowed in until 9pm, but owners are asked to clean up after them and are reminded it can get loud so should plan accordingly.