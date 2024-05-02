The TT footbridge at the top of Bray Hill will be installed this weekend.
Spanning between St Ninian’s High School and the Ellan Vannin Fuels garage, the structure allows pedestrians to cross the course during race and qualifying periods. The road in the vicinity of the bridge will be closed for three hours between 6am and 9am on Sunday morning while the installation takes place.
The footbridge will be installed by contractor Collins Steel on behalf of the Department for Enterprise.
Qualifying for the event starts on Monday, May 27, with the final race scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 8.
Roads close at 10am on May 27 with the morning featuring several untimed sessions.
The first timed qualifying takes place in the afternoon with the supersport and supertwin bikes first out at 1.45pm, followed by the superstock and superbikes at 2.30pm and the sidecars at 3.20pm.