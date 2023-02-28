The official launch night of this year's TT will take place on Saturday, April 15 for a second year at the Mountain View Innovation Centre on the outskirts of Jurby.
'Road to 2023’ will be hosted by TT Podcast gosts Chris Pritchard and Steve Plater, alongside fellow co-host for the evening, Grace Webb.
The trio will be chatting to a host of solo and sidecar riders, including: 23-time TT winner, John McGuinness; his new Honda team-mate Manxman Nathan Harrison; Michael Dunlop; Peter Hickman; Davey Todd; sidecar champions Tom and Ben Birchall and the up-and-coming Crowe brothers.
Tickets will cost £5 per person and will be available to purchase from 9am on Friday, March 10 via Eventbrite.
Seating for the event is limited and tickets will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.
Fans that can’t attend the live show will be able to watch the full show exclusively on TT+, the following evening, Sunday, April 16.