TT live music in town

The 1886 Bar and Grill will be operating a live, outdoor music venue in neighbouring Villiers Square, Douglas during TT.

It will set up a large undercover stage that will feature a line-up of ‘big names’ to ‘celebrate the return of the TT’.

The first of which to be announced is Scottish Rock band Primal Scream.

Further bands will be announced in the coming weeks.

There will be three bars – a main bar to the side of the audience area, a VIP bar situated by the front stage, and a ‘Speed Bar’ which will provide quick service.

The events will be ticketed.

Last year 1886 applied for a licence to use the site, adjoins the Loch Promenade and Regent Street, between the hours of 12pm to 12am.

No planning permission was required for the area, which has most recently been used to host a Christmas nativity play.