‘Between the Hedges’ – a mini-series filmed and produced for the TT’s digital channel TT+ has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Original Content category’ for the SportsPro OTT Awards.
The award recognises the best non-live sports content created directly for the internet or another digital platform.
‘Between the Hedges’ finds itself short-listed alongside Olympic documentary ‘Paris, La Vie Sportive’ by Warner Bros; Discovery for its discovery+ and Eurosport App; ‘Between The Lines’ series by TNT Sports and ‘The Redeem Team’ basketball documentary by the Olympic Channel for Netflix.
A TT spokesperson said: ‘Having premiered on TT+ in January, Between the Hedges takes fans into the fascinating and unique world of the TT, featuring in-depth discussions with some of the greatest road racers of all-time.
‘Throughout the eight episodes the series talks fans through the racing, the festival, the island, the atmosphere, the spectacle, and what it’s like to tackle the TT and to live life “Between the Hedges”.
‘The original content series was produced with the intention of attracting a new audience for the TT as well as engaging with the existing audience and has since also been released on YouTube.
‘It has become an instant favourite amongst fans and, since its debut, the series has accumulated more than 1.8 million views and is directly responsible for generating a 13.8% increase in subscribers to the channel.’
Between the Hedges is still available to watch for free via TT+ and those that enjoyed the series can look forward to a brand new series on TT+ from February 2024.
l Winners of the SportsPro OTT Awards will be announced on Wednesday, November 29.