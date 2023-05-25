Edition one of TT News is now readily available across the island in all newspaper outlets, including supermarkets, priced £4.
The 32-page magazine version is packed with up-to-date previews, full qualifying and race schedules and a comprehensive What’s On guide.
Features include a look back 100 years to the first sidecar race, a tribute to eight-time TT winner Phil Read and a nostalgic glance back 70 years to the 1953 event.
TT News also takes a close look at the changes to regulations for the 2023 event and the brilliant but tragic career of Norman Brown.
Also the first two women to ride solo in the TT, the new boys on the block, a run down of the local riders and much more.
Edition two of TT News will be free with the next edition of Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday, May 30.
Edition three - free with Manx Independent, Thursday, June 1.
Edition four - free with Isle of Man Examiner, Tuesday, June 6.
Edition five - free with Manx Independent, Thursday, June 8.
Edition six - free with Isle of Man Examiner, Tuesday, June 13.