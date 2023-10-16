The Manxman's sailings to and from Heysham tonight are at risk due to the current weather forecast.
Tonight's 8:15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham is in doubt, which means the return sailing at 2:15am is also at risk of cancellation.
Wednesday's return Manxman journey is also in doubt due to weather, the 8:45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham 'at risk of possible disruption/cancellation'.
Wednesday evening's sailing to Heysham, which is to be undertaken by the Ben-my-Chree, is scheduled to go ahead as planned.