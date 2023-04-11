Tuesday night's Ben-my-Chree sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled because of forecast strong winds.
As it stands, the next Steam Packet sailing to the Lancashire port will be Wednesday morning's 8.45am trip.
This evening's Manannan sailing from Liverpool to the island is set to depart as scheduled at 7.15pm. Passengers are asked to check in no later than 6.15pm to allow for a prompt departure.
More forecast bad weather tomorrow (Wednesday) has meant that the Manannan will depart earlier than normal on its trip to Liverpool. The fastcraft will leave Douglas slightly earlier than scheduled at 2.45pm, returning from Merseyside at 6.30pm rather than 7.15pm.