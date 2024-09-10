The Steam Packet Company say it’s due to the latest weather forecast as to why the crossings have been cancelled.
This evening’s Manxman crossing to Heysham is also in doubt, as well as the return at 2.15am tomorrow morning.
A decision will be made on whether this evening’s crossing will take place, and its return from Lancashire, will be made by the Master at 5.30pm today.
On Monday, Isle of Man Today reported that all Manxman crossings until Wednesday were at risk of possible disruption or cancellation.
This afternoon’s Manannan crossing to Liverpool, including its return, are due to depart as scheduled.
Passengers are urged to keep up to date on the latest sailing information on the Steam Packet website HERE.