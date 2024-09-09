The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has issued an advanced warning that six Manxman sailings scheduled between this evening and Wednesday morning are at risk of disruption or cancellation.
The company say it’s due to expected adverse weather.
The company has alerted passengers that strong winds and rough seas could affect the ferry’s ability to sail between Douglas and Heysham, with all Manxman crossings over the next two days in jeopardy.
While the Manannan sailings are currently expected to run as scheduled, the following Manxman services are subject to changes:
Monday, September 9: Douglas to Heysham at 7:45pm
Tuesday, September 10: Heysham to Douglas at 2:15am
Tuesday, September 10: Douglas to Heysham at 8:45am
Tuesday, September 10: Heysham to Douglas at 2:15pm
Tuesday, September 10: Douglas to Heysham at 7:45pm
Wednesday, September 11: Heysham to Douglas at 2:15am
The decision on whether tonight’s sailings - the 7:45pm departure from Douglas to Heysham and the 2:15am return from Heysham to Douglas - will go ahead will be made by the ship’s Master by 5:30pm this evening (September 9).
For the following morning’s sailings on September 10, a decision will be reached by 7am.
This affects the 8:45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham and the 2:15pm return from Heysham to Douglas.
The evening sailings on Tuesday, September 10 - Douglas to Heysham at 7:45pm and the return journey from Heysham at 2:15am on September 11 - will also be under review.
The Master will decide on these sailings by 5:30pm tomorrow evening (September 10).
Passengers booked on the affected sailings are advised to stay updated by checking the Steam Packet website HERE.