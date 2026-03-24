A community-focused event celebrating island culture, food, and enterprise is set to take place on Saturday (March 28) at Babbages Bistro in Ramsey.
The Spring Manx Festival will bring together a range of artists, craftspeople, food producers, and small businesses from across the Isle of Man, with the event aiming to highlight the diversity and quality of locally made products while supporting the island’s small business community.
Visitors will be able to browse stalls featuring handmade goods and locally produced food, as well as meet the people behind the businesses.
The businesses expected to be in attendance at the event include The Timber Tailor, Oscar Pet Foods IOM, Yindyssagh Prints, Purrs & Paws Co, MariPod Handmade, Peppy Yarn, Ella Knight, Ylva Saleem Jewellery, Just Jenny's, Made in Cloth, Truffledoll, ELK Handmade Jewellery, Dalewoud Craftdesigns, Dawns Decs, Ann Cohen, 2d3d Prints, Kati’s Bakes, Racey Ladies Designs, J & Bumble, Elements of Clay by Anne, Kelfi Designs and Skin and Scent.
Live entertainment is also scheduled throughout the day from island musicians and performers.
Family-friendly activities are also planned in collaboration with Ballakeenan Farm, with organisers saying there will be interactive experiences designed for both children and adults.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘Inside Babbages Bistro, a special festival menu will also be waiting for you, created using the best local ingredients.
‘And you don’t need to worry about the weather — the whole event takes place in a covered indoor space. We also have plenty of parking available.
‘Most importantly, together with Hospice Isle of Man, we will be raising money to support those who need our help the most.’
The event is free to attend and will run from 10am until 4pm.
To find out more about the event and what it includes, you can visit the ‘Manx Festival’ page on Facebook.