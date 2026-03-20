An Isle of Man cocktail bar is putting a creative twist on local ingredients after being named among the winners of this year’s Manx Menu awards.
The Fyn Bar, which draws inspiration from the Isle of Man’s mythical Fynoderee and opened in Ramsey back in 2020, has created a specially designed cocktail and food pairing as part of the annual initiative celebrating the island’s food and drink producers.
Manx Menu, organised by Love Manx, highlights restaurants, cafés and bars that champion locally sourced ingredients by developing unique dishes and drinks using Manx produce.
As part of the campaign, The Fyn Bar has introduced ‘Hedge & Hops’ - a concept that sees the venue pair a speciality cocktail with an imaginative complimentary bite of food.
The drink blends Fynoderee sloe gin, Ballanelson grape juice, the bar’s own hops and barley distillate, and sour cranberry. It is finished through clarification and carbonation to create a distinctive beverage.
Together, ‘Hedge & Hops’ demonstrates the bar’s focus on local flavour and creativity, while showcasing what makes the venue unique.
Chris French, director of Fynoderee Distillery and The Fyn Bar, said initiatives like Manx Menu help shine a light on the talent within the Isle of Man’s hospitality sector.
‘I think I’ve got to know a lot of the local business people over the last 18 months,’ he said.
‘There are some really great characters doing it for all the right reasons and some very talented people. It’s really nice to see.’
The Fyn Bar refreshes its drinks menu regularly, adapting it to reflect seasonal ingredients and flavours throughout the year.
Mr French said recognition through the Manx Menu initiative meant a great deal to the team at the Fyn Bar.
‘It means a huge amount to us, both locally within the Ramsey community and more broadly across the island,’ he said.
‘It draws attention to what the team are doing in the bar and how they are trying to create drinks that are interesting and different from what people might normally expect.’
By sourcing ingredients from renowned Manx producers such as Bushy’s brewery and Isle of Man Creamery, he believes the bar is also helping support the wider effort to strengthen the island’s hospitality sector.
‘It’s great recognition that we are producing good products and using a lot of local ingredients,’ he said.
‘Exposure through initiatives like Manx Menu helps bring people through the door and allows us to reach a broader section of the community.’
The Fyn Bar’s Manx Menu entry will be on sale for the rest of March. The bar is closed Sunday to Tuesday and opens most days from 1pm.