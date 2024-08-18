Police have arrested two people for entering the Manx Grand Prix course while roads were still closed.
The two people ended up on Glencrutchery Road on Sunday evening while the final session had been red flagged following an incident in the course. It is not clear if those involved were pedestrians, riders, or motorists.
Now, Isle of Man Constabulary are warning people not to enter the course until the roads have been officially reopened. The first practice sessions of the Manx Grand Prix began on Sunday and the road closures had to be extended due to the incident.
Posting on Facebook, the force said: ‘Two people have been arrested for entering closed roads on Glencrutchery Road while the roads were closed following the red flag in the final session of this evening's qualifying session.
‘Remember, even when there is no moving traffic, especially after an incident has occurred, it doesn't necessarily mean the roads have reopened. Please ensure that the roads have opened before entering the road, this can be by observing normal traffic flow, reputable media outlets or checking with marshals in the vicinity if present.
‘The roads are closed for the safety of everyone involved and entering them is an offence for the same reason.’