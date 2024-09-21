Fire crews attended two call-outs in the south of the island.
At 12.45hrs yesterday (Friday), one off-road appliance from Rushen station responded to reports of a small hedge fire in the area of Colby Level.
On arrival crews discovered a 15m length of hedge on fire which they extinguished using an ultra high pressure lance.
Firefighters were in attendance for about 25 minutes. The fire was found to have started accidentally.
Then at 7pm a fire engine from Castletown and Malew station was called out to reports of a small fire in a field next to Arbory Road, Castletown.
Crews arrived at the scene to find some books and magazines on fire and received information that three males had been seen running from the area.
Station officer Brian Quirk said: ‘Malicious actions such as these not only tie up resources needlessly but also inevitably lead to damage to peoples property and can quickly spread out of control.
‘We will always try and gather as much information as we can at these incidents and work with our colleagues in the Isle of Man Constabulary to support any investigations.’