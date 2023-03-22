Two men have appeared in court charged with importing drugs to the island.
Matthew James Woods, aged 22, of Saddle Road, Douglas, and James Spotswood, aged 34, of Townsend Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, are jointly charged with three counts of the offence.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in August 2021 and June 2022.
Mr Spotswood appeared via video link from the prison and was represented by advocate Peter Taylor, while Mr Woods appeared in person and was represented by Ian Kermode.
Both advocates asked for an adjournment until March 30 to allow time to consider the case papers.
Bail continued for Mr Woods while Mr Spotswood made no application for bail and was remanded at the prison.