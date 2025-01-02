At just before 2.50pm on New Year’s day fire crews were called out to assist a farmer with a horse that had managed to stand on some piping and had then trapped its leg.
Working alongside a vet who had sedated the animal, they were able to quickly free the horse’s leg from the piping using small tools.
Crews were in attendance at the incident for around 45 minutes.
Then at around 10.45pm that night firefighters from Douglas attend a road traffic collision on the Mountain Road near to Kate’s Cottage.
On arrival they found a vehicle that was on its roof. The occupants had managed to extricate themselves. Fire crews made the vehicle safe and were in attendance for about 30 minutes.
Shortly afterwards, at just after 11pm, emergency services including fire crews from Ramsey responded to a report of a road traffic collision on the Mountain in the Gooseneck area.
On arrival they were faced with a car that was on its roof. The occupants had managed to get out of the vehicle. First aid was given to the casualties for minor injuries until they were handed over to ambulance crews.
The firefighters were at the scene for about 30 minutes.
Station Officer David Dallimore said:‘ It has been a busy start to the year for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and with the predicted cold weather coming in likely to make driving conditions difficult we would like to encourage drivers to drive to the conditions and take extra caution when driving on icy roads.’