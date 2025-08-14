The first blaze was at Keristal in Port Soderick at around 5.15pm while a large fire caught hold at Meayll Hull above Cregneash just after 8.30pm.
Earlier in the day, crews also attended a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Douglas Street, Peel at 12.37pm. Firefighters provided first aid until ambulance crews arrived.
Posting online, Station Officer Murray Halsall said: ‘Douglas crews attended a small grass fire in the Keristal area of Port Soderick at 5.13pm.
‘One fire appliance from Douglas quickly brought the fire under control, with crews spending around an hour at the scene to fully extinguish it and make the area safe.
‘Crews from Rushen Station then attended a grass fire at Meayll Hill at Cregneash. Two fire appliances from Port Erin, along with a water bowser from Douglas, were used to bring the fire under control.
‘Crews spent around two hours at the scene extinguishing the fire and ensuring the area was safe.’
‘The ground is tinder dry. When outdoors please help us by ensuring cigarettes are fully extinguished, remove all rubbish, avoid using disposable BBQ’s or having outdoor fires.’
The fire service issued a warning in May during the first of the summer heatwaves.
A spokesman said at the time: ‘Wildfires can devastate not only entire habitats but also threaten the wildlife that call it home, including ground-nesting animals and livestock.
‘Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and the IoM Fire and Rescue Service ask that the public continue to enjoy the island’s wider countryside, but act responsibly and not light barbecues, camp stoves and campfires which can spread out of control easily.
‘Careless behaviour, even unintentional, such as discarded cigarettes or vehicle exhausts near dry vegetation can trigger major incidents.’