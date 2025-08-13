A teenager who punched a woman 11 times in a pub has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Eighteen-year-old Kelly Marie Cain attacked her victim in the toilets at Wetherspoons and left her lying on the floor bleeding from her nose.
She suffered a swollen nose, with a possible hairline fracture, as well as bruising to her shoulders.
Cain appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood last week pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to the Conister Arms on July 5, at 12.45am.
The victim had blood all over her face and Cain was sitting on a bench.
The woman said that she had initially been approached by one of Cain’s friends earlier in the evening, who said: ‘It’s messed up you got your family to talk to Kelly.’
The victim said that she was then later confronted by Cain in the toilets, who pushed her towards a cubicle, causing her to fall over.
Cain then dragged her out of the cubicle and grabbed her by her hair, throwing her to the floor and causing her to hit her head on a wall.
She then punched her three times before putting her knee on her and applying pressure.
She continued the assault with eight more punches, leaving the victim on the floor motionless.
At 12.53am Cain was arrested and when interviewed, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, but after being shown CCTV footage said: ‘I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed.’
Ms Alexander submitted that the assault was too serious to be dealt with in the lower court.
Defence advocate David Clegg argued that the case could be dealt with in summary court, saying that some of the medical details stated were disputed.
He said that it was questionable whether the victim had lost consciousness and the doctor had only mentioned a possible fracture.
Mr Clegg said that a basis of plea would be entered before sentencing, which would state that there had been significant history between the defendant and the victim, involving an alleged campaign of harassment which had led to Cain dropping out of college.
The advocate said that it had been suggested that the complainant and her friends and family had been harassing Cain in Jaks earlier in the evening.
Mr Clegg said that the injuries were at the lower end of the scale for ABH injuries, there had been no weapons, kicks or headbutts, and that his client had stayed at the scene waiting for the police after the incident.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that it was accepted that the case was borderline when it came to jurisdiction, but that it was just over the edge and should be committed.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation services.