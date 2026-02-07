Two people are in police custody following a serious incident at the Tesco car park on Bowring Road in Ramsey today (Saturday).
Police confirmed earlier that officers were dealing with the incident and that the store was not accessible to the public while enquiries were ongoing. Members of the public were also asked not to attend the area or speculate.
In an update issued just now, police said the incident was isolated and confirmed that two suspects are now in custody assisting with enquiries.
Tesco and the car park will remain closed at this time, with a continued police presence in the area while the investigation continues.
Police have said a further media release will be issued in due course and thanked the public for their understanding and assistance.